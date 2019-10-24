Parents say bus stop is requiring children to walk along busy highway; CCSD responds

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)— Parents in Mount Pleasant are concerned over what they say is a dangerous school bus stop, so they contacted News 2.

The parents say that they want the school bus to pick-up and drop-off their children on Nehemiah Rd. and Highway 41, near the front of their neighborhood.

However, instead, the bus has been stopping more than 500 feet away requiring the children to walk down the busy highway.

“We have accidents that end up on the side of the road. People not paying attention and running off of the road. It’s a very dangerous road and the sidewalk is not far enough away from the road,” Gina Waites, parent of CCSD bus rider, said.

New’s 2’s Taylor Murray spoke with Charleston County School District to find out why these students were having to walk along highway to catch the bus.

“The driver was actually making an unauthorized stop, which is a stop that wasn’t listed,” Jeff Scott, Executive Director of Transportation for CCSD, said.

District officials say that this year there isn’t an official stop for Nehemiah Road and Highway 41, because one wasn’t requested by parents.

“It’s not listed as a stop,” Scott said.

Instead of stopping at the unauthorized stop at Nehemiah road, the bus driver is dropping the children off at the next closest official stop— forcing them to walk up the highway to get home.

“They tried to cluster them all in one location on highway 41, which is not safe,” Waites said.

To avoid this problem, the district says that parents need to let them know if they need a stop closer to their home.

“Any transportation issue that they have, you can go to the school’s website or the district website, click on the transportation tab, we have a complaint and issues form there,” Scott said.

The district says they are working to resolve this issue and will have a bus stop at Nehemiah Road and Highway 41 in place by next Tuesday.