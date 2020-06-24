Parents speak out after final AccelerateED recommendations

Summerville, S.C. – WCBD – The AccelerateEd Task Force met Monday to provide their final recommendations for the fall semester, which includes districts planning one to two distance learning days in the first nine weeks.

There are three options when considering starting school in the fall: all online, in-person, or a hybrid or mixed schedule.

Charleston, Dorchester 2, and Berkeley County School Districts all say they are still in the planning stages.

According to Summerville High School Principal Kenneth Farrell no matter what decision is made for the fall semester there is a contingency plan in place.

“We are going back to education. We are going back to taking care of our kids, but it depends on how we do that safely and that depends on the numbers and how this pandemic turns out. We’re making every stride, we’re planning for all three scenarios full speed ahead, so whatever the option is we’re going to be ready to take care of our kids and our teachers,” said Farrell.

Heather Johnson has two daughters that will be in first and second grade next year. She says as a parent there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

“Is there the possibility that we could have the access to school-based curriculum so that we can do the learning that we need to figure out how to facilitate it,” asked Johnson.

Principal Farrell says teachers are going through training for online learning.

“That process has been ongoing since we got out in March, so no matter what the scenario is in the fall they will be prepared,” Farrell commented.

Dr. Michelle Leviner, Principal at Alston Middle School, says there will be more resources for parents come August.

“Right now we have four parent learning centers that we have out that give information on different literacy and services, but possibly using that to help disseminate training and information on our technology,” Leviner said.

Districts are also considering ways to social distance while at school including measuring classrooms to keep all desks six feet apart. Also, keeping the door open so students do not have to touch the handle every time they are going in or out.