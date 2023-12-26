CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Park Grove will extend their hours for a pajama-themed brunch service to ring in the new year.

On Dec. 30, 31 and Jan. 1, Park and Grove staff will serve brunch favorites in their coziest pajamas from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Patrons are invited to take part in the fun and come dressed in their PJs.

The brunch menu features traditional brunch fare like buttermilk pancakes, brunch burgers, and mimosas.

The restaurant sees this as an opportunity to roll out of bed and kick off 2024 with a delightful brunch opportunity.

“We wanted to do something memorable and fun for our community on the first day of the year. A pajama brunch felt like the perfect way to add a touch of whimsy to the occasion,” says Trish Figorito, General Manager at Park & Grove

To make reservations, click here.

Park and Grove is located at 730 Rutledge Avenue in Charleston.