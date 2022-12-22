NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Park Circle.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery at CPM Federal Credit Union last month.

A bank teller said the suspect walked into the bank wearing a mask and slipped the clerk a note stating it was a robbery. The clerk turned over an undetermined amount of money from her draw and the suspect left the business.

Detectives later identified the suspect as David Lawrence Brown, 31, through evidence and video recovered from the area.

US Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a warrant for Brown – he was located in Moncks Corner and arrested without incident.

Brown is being charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal. He is housed at the Charleston County Detention Center.