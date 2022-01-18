Park Circle Cares having free food giveaway for Lowcountry families Jan. 22

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Park Circle Cares non-profit will host a free food giveaway for people in the Lowcountry struggling with food insecurity.

Park Circle Cares will hand out produce and more items to the community, free of charge on Saturday, January 22.

“We service people of all ages and walks of life. The safety of our clients and volunteers is paramount.” CEO Orly Janssen says. “Our mission remains the same, to distribute nutritious food, and treat people with dignity and respect.”

Organizers will also distribute dry goods, and clients are encouraged to bring their own bags or boxes to carry their groceries. Clients and volunteers are also asked to wear masks.

The distribution will happen at North Charleston High School, located at 1087 East Montague Avenue.