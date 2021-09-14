Park Circle Gallery seeks exhibit proposals for shows through July 2022, June 2023

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Exhibit proposals are now being accepted by the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department for monthly showings from July 2022 to June 2023 at the Park Circle Gallery.

Professional visual artists are invited to apply individually or as a group to showcase their original 2D and/or 3D work.

The North Charleston Cultural Arts Department manages the exhibitions in the space, which are switched out on a monthly basis. Exhibits are planned one year in advance.

To apply, visit NorthCharlestonCulturalArtsDepartment.Slideroom.com – the application is free.

The deadline to apply is November 30.