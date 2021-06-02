Park Circle Pride kicks off week of events to celebrate June as International Pride Month

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – June is International Pride month celebrated by many including the LGBTQ+ community and some Lowcountry groups are celebrating it in a big way. The Park Circle community will be celebrating through the end of the week.

Park Circle Pride is a mix of events incorporating both education and celebrations. It’s all part of the community’s efforts to kick off International Pride month at Park Circle this week. Event organizers say it’s a great way to celebrate inclusion and to create a stronger community.

“We wanted to do an event that brought the community together, showed people that Park Circle is a very open, inclusive and friendly neighborhood,” says Event Producer Simon Cantlon.

Park Circle Pride is hoping to bring fun and inclusive events like art walks, drag brunches and silent discos to Park Circle this week. Cantlon hopes the event will serve a bigger purpose for the community.

“We tried to have stuff that lets people learn a little bit too,” says Cantlon. “Obviously having a good time is great but also we want to educate people who are coming out for Park Circle Pride.”

Park Circle businesses and North Charleston leaders are offering support for the event including North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey who attended events Tuesday night to start the week of celebrations. Pearce Fleming, who owns of Commonhouse Aleworks, was one of the first businesses to get on board.

“And I am thrilled to use the platform that I have as a business owner here to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community,” says Fleming.

Fleming opened Commonhouse Aleworks just before COVID-19 hit in 2020. Fleming says he chose Park Circle because of its diversity and believes Park Circle Pride offers a chance to grow even more.

“Drive awareness, drive acceptance as well as educate and empower these folks,” says Fleming.

This week’s events offer something for the whole family, youth and adults to come together. Volunteer Jonatan Ramirez says there’s an event for everyone.

“It’s going to be a week full of fun events, fun new food to try and it’s going to be so much fun,” says Ramirez. “If you’re hesitant, don’t even think about it. Just come out and have fun.”

Organizers hope this year’s event is just a jumping-off point to celebration inclusion full-time in the Lowcountry.

“Hopefully we’re just getting started here at Commonhouse as well as Park Circle as a whole,” says Fleming.

Organizers hope to make Park Circle Pride a yearly event. Events will last all week through Sunday afternoon. More information and a full list of events can be found here.