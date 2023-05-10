NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A annual festival celebrating Charleston’s LGBTQ+ community will feature more than 40 events over six days when it returns to Park Circle next month.

Various businesses in the historic North Charleston neighborhood are set to participate in inclusive and family-friendly events.

Organizers for the third annual Park Circle Pride say the stretch of events will begin with a Pride flag raising and welcome speech from Mayor Keith Summer on June 6.

Comedy shows, drag brunches and bingo, karaoke, trivia, happy hour events, and more are part of the lineup. It also includes live music and a Rocky Horror event.

“Park Circle Pride unites the diversity of the LGBTQ+ Community for an annual week of celebration, education, inclusiveness, and fun for all ages,” said organizers. “Six days of eclectic events and a diverse schedule of activities that shine a light on Park Circle while celebrating and uniting the LGBTQ+ Community for Pride Month. All to benefit the LGBTQ+ organizations, AFFA and We Are Family.”

The festival runs June 6 – 11. You can see the full schedule by clicking here.