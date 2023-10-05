MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A restaurant that has been serving authentic Louisiana cuisine in the Park Circle area is expanding to Mount Pleasant this fall.

Lola, known for its Cajun and Creole menu, recently announced plans to move into the former Mustard Seed restaurant on Chuck Dawley Boulevard.

The Mustard Seed closed after nearly 30 years when its owner, Sal Parco, retired last month.

Lola’s restaurant boasts a wide range of Louisiana favorites from gator bites and crawfish poppers to classic jambalaya, and traditional many Lowcountry dishes.

An opening date has not been announced other than in the fall of this year. The restaurant is currently hiring for the new location.

News 2 has reached out to Lola for more information.