CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area.

The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site.

The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast menu, and a wide range of convenience items.

“We’re delighted to expand to meet the growing demand for Parker’s Kitchen food, fuel and other essential items throughout the greater Charleston area,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re extremely grateful for the positive response we’ve received from customers across Charleston County.”

The new Parker’s Kitchen is located at 3570 Savannah Highway/US-17.