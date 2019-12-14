Parking alert at the North Charleston Coliseum ahead of “The Lion King” and Stingrays game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A parking alert is issued at the North Charleston Coliseum for Saturday, December 14.

The Coliseum and the Performing Arts Center will both host events on Saturday night.

The South Carolina Stingrays will play the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Disney’s “The Lion King” will hit the stage.

If you are attending either event, you are asked to arrive early and carpool if possible.

Off site parking with free shuttles will be available starting at 5:00 PM.

Other drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.