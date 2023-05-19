NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officials have issued a parking alert ahead of a sold-out concert at the North Charleston Coliseum next week.

Country music singer Zach Bryan will bring the “Burn, Burn, Burn Tour” to the Lowcountry on Wednesday, May 24.

Expecting capacity crowds, officials are encouraging people to arrive early, carpool, and use rideshare services.

Officials said that when lots reach capacity on Wednesday, attendees will be directed to off-site parking at the North Charleston Fire Museum and Tanger Outlets.

Parking lots at the Coliseum will open at 4:00 p.m. and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.