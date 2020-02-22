Parking alert issued for the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A parking alert has been issued for Saturday, February 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center.

Both venues have events scheduled and capacity crowds are expected.

The Stingrays are playing the Atlanta Gladiators at the Coliseum and the Southern Soul R&B Spectacular will be at the Performing Arts Center.

Drivers are encouraged to carpool or arrive early.

There will also be free shuttles running from the North Charleston Fire Museum starting at 5:00 PM.