NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A parking alert has been issued for Thursday ahead of two big events at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center.

Comedian Jeff Dunham will perform at the Coliseum at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

Disney’s Aladdin will show in the Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Expecting large crowds, officials encourage people to carpool and arrive early.

Parking lots for both venues will open at 4:00 p.m.