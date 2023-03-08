NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A parking alert is issued at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center ahead of two events happening Saturday, March 11.

Guitarist Billy Strings will perform at the Coliseum at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Jesus Christ Superstar will show at the Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The parking lots for both locations open at 12 p.m.

Large crowds are expected for both events – attendees are encouraged to carpool and arrive early.

Tickets for both events can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.