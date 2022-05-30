ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Parking lots are filling up on the Isle of Palms as people head to the beach on Memorial Day.

IOP Police on Monday morning said traffic was beginning to back up on the Isle of Palms Connector around 10:00 a.m. “Traffic mitigation plan is active and 14th Ave is shut down,” police said in a tweet.

Officials said the Charleston County Parks lot is full and the IOP municipal lot was at 50% capacity.

If you want to avoid parking issues on the Isle of Palms, CARTA’s free Beach Reach shuttle is operating on Memorial Day.

The shuttle will stop for riders at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre stop ID #175 on Market Center Blvd. and will travel to the Isle of Palms stop at Ocean Blvd. through 5:30 p.m.