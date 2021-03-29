Part of County Line Road closed indefinitely due to damage from high waters, four-wheeling

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Monday announced that a portion of County Line Road — which runs through both Dorchester and Charleston counties — will be closed indefinitely.

The dirt road between house numbers 7576 and 8332 has become impassible due to heavy rains and four-wheeling in the area.

DCSO says that signage will be posted clearly marking the closed portions of the roadway, and DCSO and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) will be monitoring the area to enforce the closure.

Anyone ignoring the signs will be “charged accordingly.”