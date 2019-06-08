Pastor shares comforting words with family of local woman killed in Virginia Beach shooting

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Funeral services were held Saturday for the local woman who was killed in the recent Virginia Beach shooting.

Family and friends gathered to remember Michelle “Missy” Langer, who worked as an administrative assistant in the Virginia Beach Public Works Department for 12 years. She was once a resident of East Liverpool.

During the morning service, Reverend Eric Edward shared comforting words with those in attendance.

“We join today in mourning with the passing of Missy. She really was a great woman and she is going to be greatly missed,” Edward said.

The service celebrated Missy’s life and honored her joyful spirit.

“Missy never knew a stranger. She was always laughing and smiling and just loving life. She remained a kid at heart until the end,” Edward said.

Langer was at work last Friday, sitting in a conference room at a municipal building in Virginia Beach when a gunman walked in and shot her.

“Where was Jesus when she faced down the man who took her life? Where was Jesus? I’ve asked that question over this week and I’m sure you have too,” Edward said.

She was one of 12 victims who lost their lives that day.

“Missy’s life has taught us that Jesus never left her side. Not ever, so when that moment came, where was Jesus? He was with her.”

Wiping away tears, her family’s pain was visible as they said their final goodbye to the sister who’s infectious laugh and smile will forever be missed.

“The good news is that for Missy, death is not the end of life,” Edward said.

After the service, Langer was laid to rest next to her parents at the Columbiana County Memorial Park.