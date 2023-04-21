CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 19th Annual Pat Tillman Run returns to Charleston this weekend.

The 4.2-mile run/walk will take place Saturday morning at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island. It’s open to all ages and proceeds for the event will go to the Pat Tillman Foundation.

After serving as a linebacker for Arizona State University, Tillman was drafted into the NFL to play for the Arizona Cardinals. He later enlisted in the United States Army after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

He served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was killed by friendly fire during an ambush in Afghanistan.

Veteran Joel Jackson, who began the Pat Tillman chapter in Charleston, launched the run with only 50 runners on a street in his neighborhood. Since then, organizers say the race has consistently been one of the top honor run sites in the nation.

Jackson said his focus for Charleston’s run is to help the community learn about Tillman and who he was.

“Our goal each year is to introduce a new group of individuals to the legacy of Pat Tillman and we do this through a morning filled with walking or running together,” said Jackson. “This run is about more than just getting our steps in or getting a best time. It is about joining together to honor an American hero and introducing Pat’s legacy to younger generations.”

Charleston is one of 33 locations participating in Pat’s Run.

Friday is the last day to register, which you can do online by clicking here.