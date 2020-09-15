Patriots Point announces new museum hours

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum announced a change to its operating schedule on Tuesday.

Beginning Saturday, the museum will operate from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on weekdays with the last ticket sold at 4:00 p.m., and on weekends from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. with the last ticket sold at 4:00 p.m.

This change will be in place through February 2021.

According to the museum’s website, normal operating times were 9:00 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. prior to the announced change.