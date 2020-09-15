Patriots Point announces new museum hours

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum announced a change to its operating schedule on Tuesday.

Beginning Saturday, the museum will operate from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on weekdays with the last ticket sold at 4:00 p.m., and on weekends from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. with the last ticket sold at 4:00 p.m.

This change will be in place through February 2021.

According to the museum’s website, normal operating times were 9:00 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. prior to the announced change.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES