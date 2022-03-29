MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony will be held at Patriots Point on Tuesday to honor those who served and remember the thousands of Americans who died fighting.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. the free and public ceremony will feature prayer, moment of silence, a speaker and a bagpipe performance.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vietnam War veterans will be talking to guests about their experiences and sharing personal items with people.

Woody Caine, a U.S. Army veteran who fought in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969, remembers helping the Vietnamese people during the war.

“I talked to the medics and asked for help on how to deal with casualties because the villagers were suffering from booby traps. The nastiest of those booby traps were based on bamboo poles,” said Caine. “The bamboo splinter is the most horrible kind of injury you can imagine. It’s like getting multiple fishhooks in your body.’

Caine was a liaison for the U.S. Army with the South Vietnamese Army and served in the Mekong Delta with a Vietnamese Infantry Battalion. He says that it was important to fight in Vietnam because of what it showed about the U.S. during the cold war.

“What we did in Vietnam was a significant acknowledgment to those who thought they could rule the world that we were not going to allow that to happen,” said Caine. “The tragedy of Vietnam in one sense was that this war could have been prevented way back in the 1940s. The reality was that we needed to show that we were willing to fight if that was necessary.”

Vietnam War veterans and their spouses will receive free admission to the entire museum on Tuesday.