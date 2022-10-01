MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The museum at Patriots Point is closed Saturday due to a power outage following Hurricane Ian.

Business across the lowcountry are without power Saturday morning.

According to officials with Patriots Point, the museum aboard the USS Yorktown is closed Saturday following Hurricane Ian.

Officials say the USS Yorktown vessel and corresponding exhibits did not suffer significant damage, however, the site lost power during the storm.

The museum will reopen when power is restored.