Patriots Point Museum to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11, switching seasonal operating hours

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting September 13, Patriots Points Naval & Maritime Museum will adjust its hours of operation for both weekdays and weekends

The museum’s operating hours will shift to 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. on weekdays and 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on weekends, along with the Captain’s Tour being offered Friday through Sunday starting September 7.

In addition, Patriots Point will also host a Remembrance Ceremony in partnership with the 9/11 Silent Walk to observe the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony will take place at 11:30 A.M. on the flight deck of the U.S.S. Yorktown. The museum will offer hands-on activities for children to reflect on the heroic actions of first responders on September 11, 2011. Both events are open to the public and included in the price of admission.

Food trucks will continue to visit Patriots Point in the fall during lunchtime.

Patriots Point also plans to relaunch its overnight program where groups learn what it means to live like a sailor and sleep in the same berthing areas as the crews who served onboard the U.S.S. Yorktown in the 1940s.

Visit patriotspoint.org for more information.