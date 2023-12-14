MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will offer free admissions for children ages 11 and under from Dec. 17 through Dec. 22.

Children and families can grab photos with Santa on the USS Yorktown, view the decorated trees and holiday movies, and listen to festive music.

People wishing to grab photos with Santa on Dec. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. must sign up for free registration. However, pictures with Santa Dec. 18-20 do not require registration.

“The holiday season is in full swing at Patriots Point,” said Allison Hunt, Executive Director of Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, “Our uniquely patriotic setting is the perfect place to get a photo with Santa, enjoy a USS Yorktown cookie, and settle in for a classic holiday movie. We can’t wait to see everyone onboard.”