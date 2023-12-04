MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – December 7th will mark 87 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor – and Patriots Point wants to honor those who have fallen.

Patriots Point announced they will be holding a free Memorial Service aboard the USS Yorktown on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. to honor the 25 known South Carolinians that were killed in 1941.

“Patriots Point is honored to be a place where the community can come together to pay tribute

to those who served and honor this critical chapter in our nation’s history,” said Allison Hunt,

Executive Director, Patriots Point.

The service will be organized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10624 and will include wreath-laying, tolling of a bell and a traditional gun salute. Admissions to the museum will be waived from 10 – 11 a.m. for the memorial service.