Patriots Point board unanimously votes to postpone its ‘Yorktown Countdown’ New Year’s Eve party

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point has postponed its New Year’s Eve bash, ‘Yorktown Countdown,’ over COVID-19 concerns.

The event was previously approved by the South Carolina Department of Commerce, but the Patriots Point Development Authority met in executive session on Wednesday to receive legal advice for the event when the unanimous decision to postpone to a later date was made.

“Because of safety concerns, Patriots Point Development Authority has determined that this New Year’s Eve event must be postponed to a future date and therefore the event will not take place on December 31, 2020 on the USS Yorktown,” said Patriots Point Public Information Officer, Chris Hauff.

According to a website for the New Year’s Eve party, the event was going to have a limited capacity and COVID-19 safety measures in place.

All-inclusive VIP tickets for the event cost more than $200 per person and included cuisine, an all-inclusive top-shelf bar, and multiple stages featuring live entertainment.

The event was expected to sell out. This is a developing story, check back for details.