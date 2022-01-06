Patriots Point relaunches overnight camping program aboard USS Yorktown

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is relaunching their overnight camping program for 2022.

Now called ‘Operation Overnight,’ groups can spend up to two nights aboard the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier and sleep in traditional Navy berthing compartments, just as sailors did during World War II.

Guests also get after-hours access to the museum and can enjoy a movie night in the ship’s theater.

There is also a new, immersive experience being added to the program called ‘Live Like a Sailor.’ Through this experience, groups take guided tours of the USS Yorktown, USS Laffey, and the Medal of Honor Museum.

“We guarantee this will be an unforgettable adventure,” Operation Overnight Director Sarah Edmiston said. “We see adults visit who slept aboard when they were a child. They had so much fun that decades later they are bringing their children to share in those memories.”

“When guests leave Operation Overnight, I want them to say: ‘I learned about honor. I learned about patriotism. I learned how to be brave.’ I hope this is an experience they will carry with them for the rest of their lives,” added Edmiston.

‘Operation Overnight’ is available to groups of 10 people or more. Reservations will open at 10 AM on Friday, January 7 and can be booked at patriotspoint.org.