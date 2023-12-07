MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday marks 82 years since the attacks on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum on Thursday morning will host a memorial service to honor those who were killed in the attacks.

The museum said they typically see roughly 500 people in attendance at the annual memorial, the majority of which are members of the community.

Thursday’s memorial service is to honor the thousands who were killed during the attacks on Pearl Harbor; 25 of those who were known South Carolinians.

Organizers say the morning’s service will include a wreath-laying, tolling of a bell, and a traditional gun salute to honor those who were lost. Retired Army Major, General Julian JB Burns, who served as Chief of Operations in the Balkan war will give his remarks at the memorial as well.

The attack on Pearl Harbor 82 years ago included 2,335 U.S. service members and 65 civilians, The attacks also destroyed or damaged more than 300 U.S. aircraft and 19 Navy ships.

It’s why event organizers at Patriots Point say memorials like the one this morning are so important.

“You can’t forget those that lost their lives and put us in the place that we are as a country today,” said Chief of Staff at Patriots Point, Chris Hauff. “So to stop, and remember what happened on Pearl Harbor Day, that got us into WWII, that led to the life that we all have right now. It’s very important that we never forget those who lost their lives in that attack,” he said.

The memorial service begins at 11 a.m. and there will be free admission in the hour leading up to the service.