MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in an annual ceremony next week.

A memorial service will be held aboard the USS Yorktown on Dec. 7 at 11:00 a.m. to honor the 25 known South Carolinians who were killed during the 1941 attack.

The service, which is slated to include a wreath-laying, tolling of a bell, and a traditional gun salute, is free and open to the public.

Admission to the aircraft carrier will be waived from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for those who would like to attend.

On Dec. 7, 1941, more than 2,400 people were killed during the hour-and-15-minute attack on Pearl Harbor, most of which were U.S. service members, and more than 300 U.S. aircraft and 19 Navy ships were either destroyed or damaged.

In addition to the service, Patriots Point has partnered with the Blood Connection to host a blood drive from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Any person who donates blood will receive free parking in the museum lot, a $20 e-gift card, and be entered to win a five-night vacation in Myrtle Beach and a $500 Airbnb gift card.