MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will honor fallen soldiers with a Memorial Day ceremony May 30.

A remembrance ceremony will be held at the Vietnam Experience at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature a presentation of colors and Pledge of Allegiance by Lucy Beckham, a patriotic medley by High School JROTC cadets and Reverend Iris J. Brown, Taps on the bagpipe, and a featured speaker.

10 musicians from Hanahan Middle School will also perform Taps on the USS Yorktown flight deck at 3 p.m.

The World War II documentary “The Fighting Lady” will be shown from May 28 through May 30 in the Smokey Stover Theater on the USS Yorktown.

“It is important that we take the time to remember those who died protecting our freedoms,” Executive Director, Dr. Rorie Cartier, said. “We are proud to include so many community members in

our Memorial Day ceremony. We hope those who attend will spend time exploring our museum

exhibits to learn stories of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during World War II and the

Korean and Vietnam Wars.”

The Vietnam Experience exhibit is free to the public.

Tickets are required for visitors who wish to tour the museum, watch “The Fighting Lady,” or see the Taps Across American performance.

Free parking will be available from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.