Patriots Point to remember Pearl Harbor attack aboard the USS Yorktown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A memorial service for the 25 known South Carolinians who died during the Pearl Harbor attack will be held today at Patriots Point.

The free service will start at 11:00 a.m. aboard the USS Yorktown. A wreath-laying, bell tolling and gun salute will be part of the occasion.

Admission to the aircraft carrier will be waived from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for those who would like to attend.

The event will also be live-streamed on Patriots Point’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Over 2,000 people were killed in the attack 80 years ago today, most of them were United States service members.

After the attack, 300 U.S. aircraft and 19 Navy ships were either damaged or destroyed.