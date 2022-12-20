CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bring out the little ones this Wednesday to celebrate the holiday season with a few furry friends over at Pet Helpers.

Pet Helpers is throwing a festive PAW-JAMA Party for animal-loving children on December 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event, for children ages 5 to 10, will feature a holiday movie, popcorn snacks, a take-home craft, decorating cookies for dogs, and interactive playtime with adoptable kittens and puppies.

In addition to the festivities, the event gives hands-on learning to educate and encourage the next generation to appreciate and care for animals.

“It’s the perfect opportunity for parents to tackle those last minute holiday activities, or simply have a few hours to relax while their kids experience some holiday magic and help animals in need,” said Leanne Gibson, Humane Education, and Volunteer Coordinator.

Tickets are $50 per child and can be purchased at pethelpers.org. A portion of the ticket cost is tax-deductible.

Pet Helpers is located at 1447 Folly Road.