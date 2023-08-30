PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Coastal communities in Georgetown County are starting to feel the impacts of Tropical Storm Idalia on Wednesday evening.

Coastal flooding associated with the onshore flow from Idalia is impacting Pawleys Island, according to Georgetown County Emergency Management.

Flooding on Pawleys Island | Pawleys Island PD

The police department there said wind has pushed a large amount of water into the creeks, which caused flooding along areas of Myrtle Avenue.

“High tide is not until 9pm. Please do not drive through this flood tide,” said the Pawleys Island Police Department.

Pawleys Island PD said the tide was up to the dune line south of the pier around 7:30 p.m.