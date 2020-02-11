Pawleys Island woman accused of taking deputy’s Taser, point it at deputy during struggle; man also arrested

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A Pawleys Island woman has been charged after allegedly taking a deputy’s taser and pointing it at the deputy during a struggle.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a car on Saturday on Petigru Drive in Pawleys Island, an incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said. A deputy exited their vehicle and began approaching the car; when they say they observed a man, identified in the report as Miles Moran Moses, 58, of Murrells Inlet, matching the description of a man on a Georgetown County wanted person poster exit from the car.

The deputy asked Moses to stop and Moses tried to flee, according to the report. The deputy “grabbed” Moses and “took him to the ground,” where a struggle began. Moses allegedly “continuously pulled away” from the deputy and “actively resisted by prying” the deputy’s hands from his body as the deputy tried to place handcuffs on Moses.

The driver of the car, identified as Paula Marie Thomas, 54, of Pawleys Island, then exited from the car “and began screaming and approaching” the deputy as the deputy tried to control Moses, the report said. Moses allegedly then got away from the deputy, who “followed and gave loud verbal commands to get on the ground and place his hands behind in back.” Moses also allegedly continued to approach the deputy “in an aggressive manner.” The deputy took their taser from its holster and advised Moses “to get on the ground and place his hands behind his back.” Thomas allegedly approached the deputy and yelled to leave Moses alone. The deputy then advised Thomas to return to her car and deployed his Taser “after advising loud verbal commands Taser Taser Taser.”

Paula Marie Thomas (left) and Miles Moran Moses (right) are seen in booking photos from the Georgetown County Detention Center dated February 4, 2020.

“The Taser deployment failed to make a solid connection” and the deputy reloaded his taser as Moses allegedly approached the deputy again “in an aggressive manner holding his arms out as if ready to fight,” stated the report. The deputy deployed their Taser for a second time “which again failed to make a solid connection.” The deputy put their Taser back in its holster and tried to place Moses in handcuffs.

Thomas “returned to her vehicle and drove around to where” Moses and the deputy “were struggling on the ground,” according to the report. When Thomas “arrived with the vehicle,” the deputy had one handcuff on Moses and as the deputy “was attempting to secure the second handcuff,” Thomas allegedly grabbed the deputy’s leg and tried pulling the deputy off of Moses, before grabbing the deputy’s Taser and pointing it at the deputy.

“The Taser had fallen out of the holster as the struggle to arrest” Moses happened, added the report. The deputy released Moses, drew their service weapon and told Thomas to put the Taser down. Thomas then allegedly told Moses “to get in the nearby vehicle” and the deputy holstered their service weapon and “disarmed” Thomas. At this point, the report said Moses was in the vehicle and “had locked the door.”

Back up then arrived and Moses was “removed from the vehicle” by a Pawleys Island police officer and the deputy and handcuffed, the report also said. Thomas was also placed into handcuffs.

The report stated warrant affidavits for Moses “will include resisting arrest” and warrant affidavits for Thomas “will include disarming a police officer and aiding in the escape of a prisoner.”

According to booking records, Thomas was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center around 2:25 p.m. Saturday on charges of aiding escape from custody of officers, hindering police/resisting arrest, taking firearm or other weapon from law enforcement officer and assault while resisting arrest/assault on police officer. Bond was set at about $30,000 on the escape, resisting arrest and assault charges. No bond has been set on the weapon charge and Thomas remains in the center.

Moses was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center around 4 p.m. Saturday on charges of resisting arrest and burglary, booking records show. Bond was set at $160,000 and Moses remains in the center.

News13 previously reported that Moran was arrested and charged in connection with a string of Murrells Inlet restaurant burglaries.

