Pay bump expected for Mt. Pleasant employees; one-time bonuses for ‘critical workers’

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Pay raises are expected for all Town of Mt. Pleasant employees following a long-awaited classification and compensation study. One-time bonuses for certain employees are also being pushed forward.

The Human Resources Committee voted in favor of the raises and one-time bonuses Monday morning.

The bonuses would be for what the town calls “critical employees” including first responders, public works, sanitation crews, and more. The amount will vary for each employee up to $2,500 based on a few categories such as COVID-19 workload and risk factors.

Below is an example of what the pay raises would look like for various positions.

Examples of jobs and associated increases | Town of Mount Pleasant

According to the town’s HR department: “All employees identified as already being at the market rate are still proposed to receive a 3% increase to maintain competitiveness while employees identified as being under the market will receive higher percentage increases.”

The estimated cost to implement these raises including all taxes and retirement benefits is $2.5 million.

This is on top of a 2% raise for all town employees implemented in August.

As for the one-time bonuses, the funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The bonuses are being given out to employees who were not able to work from home during the beginning of the pandemic when Town Hall was shut down for several weeks between March 17th and May 31, 2020.

That includes fire, police, public works, building inspectors, etc.

Here is an example of what the one-time bonuses would look like. Keep in mind that the following example is specific to one fictitious person, and is not necessarily the standard for an entire department. Each employee’s bonus will be calculated using risk factors, vacation time used during the shutdown, etc.

* Limited to a maximum of two criteria factors in calculating bonuses for a maximum multiplier of 1 | Town of Mount Pleasant

Each employee will receive up to $2,500 depending on the above calculations.

The expected total for one-time bonuses is $1.2 million.

The proposal for pay raises and one-time bonuses still has to be voted on by the full council, but several town leaders tell News 2 they expect it to pass with no issues.

This is a developing story. Check Counton2.com for updates.