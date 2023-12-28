MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Calling all military history lovers.

“Pay What You Can Weekend” returns to the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum on Jan. 6 and 7.

Over the two days, admission prices will be adjusted to meet visitors’ needs. Visitors can pay any amount they wish for parking and museum admission.

“History is the story of us all, and here at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, we believe that story should be made available to each and every person who wishes to experience it,” said Patriots Point Executive Director Allison Hunt. “Pay What You Can Weekend is our way of thanking the community for its support by opening our ships for all to enjoy.”

Admission tickets grant visitors access to the USS Yorktown, USS Laffey, and the Vietnam Experience. For the “Pay What You Can” weekend, ticket purchases must be made at the ticket booth.

In addition, all active duty military in uniform and children under six will be given free admission.