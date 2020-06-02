Peaceful protesters march around Colonial Lake

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) WCBD – Another protest broke out today in Downtown Chalreston, this one at Colonial Lake.

A few hundred people marched and chanted to show solidarity. The crowd was chanting things like “no justice, no peace.”

The protest appeared peaceful with very little police presence compared to other protests from the weekend.

One participant says protesters everywhere should remember the real reason for these events.

“Some of the things going on in terms of looting buildings and hurting people who had nothing to do with it, we don’t agree with,” said Campbell Darby, a protester. “But we do think there’s certain things that need to change in modern America, specifically with police”

The protesters dispersed right before 6 p.m. when the citywide curfew went into effect.