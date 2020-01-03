Peak Flu Season: Number of flu-related hospitalizations rise

James Island, S.C. -WCBD- December through February are peak months during flu season which runs October through May.

The flu is a viral infection that is easily spread through saliva.

Nearly 90 people were hospitalized due to the flu or flu-related illnesses the week ending December 14th here in South Carolina alone.

According to DHEC, during the week of December 8th through December 14th:

five children from infancy to four years old visited the hospital

twelve children between the ages of 5 and 17 were hospitalized

20 people between the ages of 18 and 49 were sent to the hospital

people between 50 and 64 had 20 hospital stays

there were 25 hospitalizations of people 65 and older

Experts say it is not too late to get a flu vaccination. It does take several weeks to take full effect.

This is especially true for people who are considered to be at high risk which includes people over the age of 65, pregnant women, young children, and people with a chronic condition or other illness.

For most people who get the flu, they will not need medical care and will recover in two weeks.

However, for other people, it can turn into pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus infections, and ear infections.

Symptoms include body aches, fatigue, fever, nausea, upset stomach, sore throat, and cough.

Experts say if you are experiencing symptoms to seek medical attention.

An activity map released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, shows a high level of flu activity across the palmetto state.

Lashana Wilder, a physician assistant at Roper Saint Francis Express Care in James Island says washing your hands is your best defense to contracting the virus.

“Of course you know the flu vaccinations are important, but just basic clean hand hygiene will help prevent so many different communicable diseases but flu specifically,” said Wilder.