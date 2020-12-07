Pearl Harbor Day virtual remembrance ceremony at Patriots Point

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – December 7th, 2020 marks 79 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Patriots Point will live stream its annual Pearl Harbor Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday morning, due to COVID-19 safety. The ceremony will be available on the Patriots Point Facebook page.

The event will include a wreath laying, the ringing of the bell, and a traditional salute. They honor the 25 known South Carolinians killed in the 1941 attack.

Monday’s featured speaker is 1st Lt. Patrick McClary III. He is a symbol of a courage and hope, after being wounded in the Vietnam War.