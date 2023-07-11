NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian died nearly a month after being hit by a car in North Charleston.

According to North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Melnick Drive for a reported auto-vs-pedestrian crash on June 15.

The pedestrian was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

NCPD was notified on July 11 that the pedestrian had died. The NCPD Traffic Unit and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.