NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck Thursday afternoon in North Charleston.

Police responded to the crash which happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Oscar Johnson Drive.

A female pedestrian was struck by large box truck and was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to North Charleston PD.

An investigation is ongoing.