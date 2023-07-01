CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly Saturday morning hit-and-run on King Street Extension.

The Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of King Street Ext. and Discher Street around 7:22 a.m. to investigate a deadly auto-pedestrian crash.

“The collision occurred in the early-morning hours, but neither driver nor the vehicle remained at the scene,” said Lt. Corey Taylor with Charleston PD’s public information team.

According to Taylor, investigators believe a silver sedan was involved in the crash. They said the vehicle will likely have front passenger side damage consistent with a pedestrian collision.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation. It reopened at noon.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Charleston PD’s Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.