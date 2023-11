CHARLESTON. S.C. (WCBD) – The pedestrian who passed away attempting to cross I-26 after being hit by a vehicle trying to exit has been identified.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi O’Neal says the pedestrian was Theodore Walker Jr., 67, of Charleston.

Walker was announced dead on the scene of the incident on I-26 near mile marker 209 Friday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The driver who hit Walker was unharmed.

SCHP is still investigating the incident.