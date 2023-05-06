FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is facing several charges after reportedly hitting two pedestrians on Folly Beach Saturday morning.

It happened at 9:15 a.m. at Center Street and West Ashley Avenue.

According to Chief Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach Police, a vehicle was turning off Center Street when it struck two pedestrians attempting to cross the street.

Though the driver had a green light, the couple had a walk sign and the right of way.

“The driver didn’t see them,” Chief Andrew Gilreath said.

The driver was charged with the following:

Driving without a license

Failure to yeild

Careless operation of a motor vehicle

The victims of the crash received non-life-threatening injuries.