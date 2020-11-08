People gather in downtown Charleston to celebrate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – What started as a small group Saturday afternoon grew by the dozens into the evening as people gathered in downtown Charleston to celebrate the election of the 46th president of the United States.

It was just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday when Joe Biden was the projected winner in the 2020 Presidential race, days after election day.

The win came after results from Pennsylvania propelled Biden’s already large lead past the needed 270 electoral points.

Cars drove by honking their horns and waiving in support as the sounds of cheers and celebrations filled the corner of King Street and Calhoun Street at Marion Square.

It echoed celebrations that have been taking place in hundreds of cities across the country, including Washington D.C., New York City, Miami and Los Angeles.

In Charleston, Zachary Swanson said he was there to celebrate the end of the Trump presidency.

“Biden wasn’t my first choice but I am very very happy that Trump is gone,” he said. “I think this is a good step forward for society and I think that we can start rebuilding from here.”

There have been a lot of emotions from both sides throughout the campaign.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to address the nation Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware.