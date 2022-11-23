CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians who lost work or became unemployed because of Hurricane Ian in September can apply for disaster unemployment assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency identified people living or working in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties as being potentially eligible to receive funds through the Disaster Unemployment Assistance for the period of October 2, 2022, through May 27, 2023.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said the program makes available funds to help people who became unemployed as a direct result of Hurricane Ian, which lashed the South Carolina coast in late September.

“It is also available to small business owners and the self-employed, including 1099 contract workers, who have lost personal income due to the disaster,” SCDEW said.

Workers or business owners in the eligible counties who meet the following criteria may be eligible to receive a minimum of $134.00 and up to a maximum of $326.00 per week in DUA benefits:

Individuals who are unemployed due to the disaster, and do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits.

Self-employed individuals and small business owners who lost income due to the disaster.

Individuals who were prevented from working due to an injury caused by the disaster.

Individuals who have become the major supplier of household income due to the disaster-related death or injury of the previous major supplier of household income.

Individuals who are unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster.

Individuals who were to commence employment or self-employment but were prevented by the disaster.

Coastal residents and workers should log into the ‘MyBenefits Portal‘ through the SC Dept. of Employment Workforce to apply for emergency assistance. For assistance, you are asked to call 1-866-831-1724.

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Any DUA applications filed after the deadline will be considered untimely and benefits

may be denied.

SCDEW officials said applicants will be asked to submit information about their employment and other documentation to support the claim that they were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred.