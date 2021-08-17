Periods of heavy rain, thunderstorms expected Tuesday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Much of the Lowcountry will see off and on downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday as tropical moisture associated with Tropical Depression Fred moves through the region.

Fred made landfall on the Florida panhandle on Monday; as the storm treks through the southeast – currently in western Georgia – bands of torrential rain will continue streaming into the Lowcountry from the Atlantic.

“1-3″ of rain will fall in many areas, with locally higher amounts possible,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Be prepared for flooding to develop in some areas!”

BANDS OF RAIN AROUND FRED



Fred is heading north through western Georgia this morning with bands of showers and thunderstorms moving through the Lowcountry. Be prepared for bursts of heavy rain, gusty winds, and occasional lightning through the morning.@WCBD #chswx #chsnews pic.twitter.com/kNjtXPwVG5 — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) August 17, 2021

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible, especially through midday Tuesday.

Rain chances will come down late in the week into the weekend with a more traditional summer weather pattern taking control.

