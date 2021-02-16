Person injured after becoming stuck in machinery at Mahle Behr in North Charleston

Local News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is recovering after an accident at Mahle Behr in North Charleston late Monday night.

Mahle Behr, which assembles air conditioner and radiator parts for automobiles, operates a manufacturing line off Leeds Avenue.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the business just before 11:00 p.m. after they say a person became trapped in machinery.

Crews were able to free the employee from the machine. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment via Charleston County EMS.

