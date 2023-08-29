NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of two people killed during a shooting incident on Leslie Street last week may have been a suspect, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Officers responded to a “shots fired” call at a residence around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Police discovered three people had been shot inside a residence.

Two of the individuals were dead and the other was taken to a local hospital with injuries connected to the shooting.

Deputy Chief Scott Perry said the incident was believed to be either a home invasion or robbery, where someone went into the home and then the shooting occurred thereafter.

In an update from the North Charleston Police Department on Tuesday afternoon, the department’s public information officer, Harve Jacobs, said one of the two people killed in that shooting is a potential suspect.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the two individuals as 21-year-old Calliou Frazier and 19-year-old Damoreion Smiley.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.