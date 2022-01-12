Person shot after forcing entry into a home near Hemingway

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County said one person was shot Tuesday after forcing their way inside a residence.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a home on Baptist Road in the Hemingway area.

An investigation revealed the individual forced entry into the home and an altercation ensued. At some point, the occupant shot the person who entered the home.

The person ran from the home and was later located by deputies on St. James Road suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.